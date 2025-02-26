Omarzai Rips Through England’s Top Order as Afghanistan Win by 8 Runs

In a thrilling contest at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Azmatullah Omarzai produced a match-winning performance with a five-wicket haul, leading Afghanistan to a narrow eight-run victory over England. The win not only handed Afghanistan a much-needed triumph but also dashed England’s hopes of advancing to the semi-finals, as they fell agonizingly short while chasing a mammoth total of 326.

Omarzai Shines in Crucial Moments

As England edged closer to the target, Fazalhaq Farooqi struck the key blow by removing Jofra Archer, leaving England requiring 13 runs with just one wicket in hand. With the game on a knife's edge, it was Omarzai, who had already accounted for key England wickets earlier in the game, who sealed the victory. In the final over, he removed Adil Rashid, sending Afghanistan into wild celebrations and securing an unforgettable win.

Omarzai’s performance, which included dismissing Joe Root and Craig Overton, was pivotal in keeping Afghanistan's hopes alive in the tournament. Root, who had earlier played a brilliant knock, was at the heart of England’s chase, scoring his first ODI century since 2019. His 120 off 111 balls, which included 11 fours and a six, was a valiant effort, but the constant fall of wickets around him thwarted England's pursuit.

Root's Resilience Amid Regular Wickets

While England's chase was in trouble early on, Root held the innings together, leading the fightback. However, just before he brought up his hundred, Afghanistan struck back. In a crucial passage of play, Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib removed Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone in quick succession, putting England in dire straits at 138/5.

Afghanistan's bowlers kept the pressure on as Rashid Khan's clever leg-spin broke the promising partnership between Root and Ben Duckett. Duckett was dismissed LBW by Rashid, and Afghanistan found themselves on top with regular breakthroughs. Omarzai's second wicket of the match came when he induced a miscued shot from Buttler, which was caught by Rahmat Shah.

Afghanistan's Impressive Total of 326

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan had posted a formidable 326/5 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a dazzling 177 off 146 balls from Ibrahim Zadran. Zadran’s innings, which included 12 fours and six sixes, was the cornerstone of Afghanistan’s highest-ever total in an ICC Men's ODI tournament. He shared a pivotal 103-run partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, who contributed a steady 45.

As Afghanistan faced early setbacks with the loss of three wickets in the powerplay, Zadran's partnership with Shahidi turned the tide. The breakthrough moments came when Adil Rashid dismissed Shahidi in the 30th over, but Zadran continued to dominate, becoming the first Afghan batter to score a hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The middle overs saw an explosive display from Zadran and Mohammad Nabi, who added 111 runs for the sixth wicket. Their partnership was a masterclass in power-hitting, with both players clearing the boundary with ease. Zadran's knock eclipsed Ben Duckett’s previous record for the highest score in the Champions Trophy, cementing his place in Afghanistan's cricketing history.

England’s Early Blow from Archer

Before Afghanistan’s batting fireworks, England’s premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer, had reduced Afghanistan to 15/2 in the early stages. Archer's fiery opening spell saw him remove Rahman Shah and Sediqullah Atal in quick succession, and it seemed like England might run away with the game. However, Zadran's resilience, coupled with solid contributions from his teammates, ensured that Afghanistan set a daunting target for the English side.

In the final stages, as England required a fast finish, it was Omarzai and Farooqi who held their nerve. The Afghan bowlers, backed by a spirited fielding display, didn’t let England's top-order back into the game, and the wickets fell at crucial moments. With England's tailenders unable to hold on, Afghanistan secured the win by eight runs, sending shockwaves through the tournament.

Afghanistan’s stunning victory was built on a team effort, with Omarzai leading the bowling attack, Zadran providing the foundation with the bat, and vital contributions from key players across the field. The eight-run win against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be remembered as one of the most dramatic matches in recent cricketing history. With this victory, Afghanistan continues to defy expectations and keeps their semi-final hopes alive.