Ibrahim Zadran’s Stunning Ton Powers Afghanistan to 325/7 vs England

In a high-stakes encounter at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan posted a formidable 325/7 against England, propelled by a record-breaking innings from Ibrahim Zadran. The must-win Group B fixture in Lahore saw the Afghan opener anchor his side’s recovery after a fiery opening spell from Jofra Archer had left them reeling early on.

Advertisment

Ibrahim’s Heroics After Archer’s Storm

Facing a daunting challenge after being reduced to 15/3, the 23-year-old Ibrahim Zadran showcased remarkable resilience, scripting history with a sublime century. He partnered with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for a crucial 103-run stand for the fourth wicket, stabilizing the Afghan innings and notching up a composed half-century along the way.

While Shahidi departed in the 30th over to Adil Rashid, Ibrahim continued to lead the charge. The dynamic batter became the first-ever Afghan player to score a hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy, displaying a mix of caution and aggression. His innings was laced with six boundaries and three towering sixes, keeping the scoreboard ticking against England’s formidable attack.

Ibrahim further etched his name in the tournament’s history books by compiling only the second 150+ score in Champions Trophy history, trailing England’s Ben Duckett, who had smashed 165 against Australia earlier in the competition.

Archer’s Early Destruction

England’s Jofra Archer made an electrifying start with the new ball, rattling Afghanistan’s top order. He dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz with an incisive delivery that crashed into the stumps, before trapping Sediqullah Atal leg-before in the same over. He then claimed his third wicket, luring Rahmat Shah into a pull shot that was safely pouched at deep square leg. His early burst left Afghanistan struggling at 15/3.

However, Ibrahim’s calm and calculated approach, supported by key contributions from the middle order, ensured Afghanistan’s resurgence. Late cameos from Azmatullah Omarzai (37), Mohammad Nabi (28), and Gulbadin Naib (23*) helped propel Afghanistan past the 300-run mark.

Toss and Team Changes

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first, keeping faith in the same XI that faced South Africa in their opening game. England, on the other hand, made one change, bringing in Jamie Overton to replace the injured Brydon Carse.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

With England needing to chase 326 to stay alive in the tournament, all eyes are on their batting lineup as they take on Afghanistan’s potent bowling attack in this high-voltage encounter.