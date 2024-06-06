Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

The Pakistan Cricket Board has revealed the much-anticipated squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, with the immensely talented Babar Azam entrusted with the captaincy. The lineup boasts a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging stars, including the likes of Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Amir, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan. Notably, the exclusion of Hasan Ali from the squad raises eyebrows, suggesting a calculated decision by the selectors.

Positioned in Group A, Pakistan is poised for a series of high-stakes clashes against formidable opponents, including arch-rivals India, alongside Ireland, Canada, and the USA. The team's campaign kicks off with an eagerly awaited showdown against the USA on June 6th in Dallas, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating journey in the quest for T20 World Cup glory.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Key points

Following his reinstatement as the white-ball captain, Babar Azam will lead Pakistan's 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup.

The squad was revealed just hours before the ICC deadline for final squad submissions, creating an air of anticipation among fans and pundits.

Pakistan's selectors sprung a few surprises by sticking to the touring party selected for the recent T20Is in Ireland and England. Notably, no players from outside that group were included in the squad.

Hasan Ali, recently released back to Warwickshire, along with Irfan Khan and Agha Salman, found themselves left out of the final squad, adding intrigue to the selection process.

Pakistan's current engagement in a bilateral series against England serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming mega event. It's expected that most players from the bilateral series squad will form the core of the team traveling to the Caribbean and USA for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

June 6: Pakistan vs USA in Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India in New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada in New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland in Lauderhill

These fixtures promise thrilling encounters as Pakistan takes on formidable opponents, setting the stage for an exciting tournament in the USA.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad 2024

