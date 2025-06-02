Pakistan’s Performance to Decide Guwahati’s Role in Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is set to take place from September 30 to November 2, with Guwahati among the Indian cities selected to host key matches. The tournament will be played across four venues in India and one venue in Sri Lanka, making it a landmark event for women’s cricket in the region.

Guwahati is also being considered as a possible venue for one of the semi-final matches. However, hosting rights for the semi-final in Guwahati are contingent upon Pakistan not qualifying for the top four. If Pakistan fails to reach the semi-finals, Guwahati is expected to be officially confirmed as one of the semi-final venues.

This development is a major boost for Assam’s sporting infrastructure and reflects Guwahati’s growing status as an emerging hub for international women’s cricket in India.

The 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup is expected to draw large crowds and global attention, with fans from across the region looking forward to high-stakes matches and world-class performances.

