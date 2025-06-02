IPL 2025 FINAL: RCB vs PBKS — A New Champion Awaits

After 17 seasons of heartbreak and near-misses, the Punjab Kings are one step away from scripting IPL history. Shreyas Iyer’s men stormed into the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 with a stunning six-wicket victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. They now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a blockbuster final on June 3, with a new IPL champion guaranteed.

In one of the most memorable playoff performances in IPL history, Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a breathtaking unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries. Punjab chased down a daunting 204-run target in just 19 overs, handing Mumbai their exit after a fairytale second-half resurgence in the tournament.

From Defeat to Redemption

Just days earlier, Punjab had endured a crushing defeat in Qualifier 1 at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On a tricky Mullanpur surface, their ultra-aggressive approach backfired spectacularly, culminating in a dismal 101 all out. Post-match, Iyer’s declaration — "We have lost the battle, but not the war" — seemed audacious. But on Sunday, his words rang prophetic.

Stepping into a high-pressure Qualifier 2, Iyer turned the tide single-handedly. His innings, laced with eight towering sixes and five crisp boundaries, came at a strike rate of 212.80 and will be remembered as one of the finest knocks ever played in a knockout IPL match.

Chasing 204, One Blow at a Time

The chase began cautiously. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, known for their blitzkrieg style, opted for restraint against the potent pace duo of Trent Boult and Reece Topley. But Prabhsimran’s effort to shift gears early backfired as he fell for 6, handing Mumbai the initial breakthrough.

Josh Inglis tried to provide momentum with a flurry of boundaries, pushing Punjab to 64/2 at the end of the powerplay. However, when he departed followed by Arya, Punjab found themselves wobbling at 72/3 in the eighth over.

Enter Nehal Wadhera, whose cool head and fluent strokeplay steadied the innings. He stitched a match-defining 84-run partnership with Iyer for the fourth wicket, absorbing pressure before unleashing their fury. Wadhera’s 48 off 29 balls included crucial hits that shifted the game’s tempo.

Shreyas Iyer Unleashed

While Wadhera played his part to perfection, it was Iyer who owned the night. After a brief lull enforced by tight overs from Ashwani Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, Iyer exploded into life in the 13th over, dismantling Reece Topley with three monstrous sixes in a 19-run over.

Even after Wadhera fell in the 16th over and Shashank Singh was run out soon after, Iyer never let the pressure get to him. His confidence was unshakeable, his calm contagious.

With 31 needed off 18 balls, Mumbai turned to their ace — Jasprit Bumrah. But Iyer produced what AB de Villiers later hailed as the "shot of the tournament", digging out a searing yorker and guiding it past the keeper for four, a stroke of sheer audacity.

That stroke summed up his intent. He wasn’t just chasing a target — he was taking control of the narrative.

Finishing in Style

Ashwani Kumar returned for the penultimate over, and Iyer made sure there would be no final-over drama. The Punjab skipper smashed four sixes in the 19th over to wrap up the chase in style, scripting a sensational comeback and booking Punjab’s place in the final for only the second time since 2014.

“I love such big occasions,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation. “The bigger the occasion, the calmer you are — you get the big results. I was focusing more on my breathing than sweating out there.”

Mumbai's Spirited Run Ends

For Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians, it was a bitter end to what had been a miraculous comeback. After losing five of their first six matches, they roared back to win seven of their last eight, including a dominant performance in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. But on the night it mattered most, they ran into a fearless, ferocious Punjab side led by a man possessed.

RCB vs PBKS: A New Chapter Beckons

As Punjab prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand final, the IPL is guaranteed a new name on the trophy. Both franchises have endured years of heartbreak, both are hungry for glory, and both have been led superbly in 2025. With Shreyas Iyer in this form, Punjab Kings may just be ready to rewrite the script of history.