Paralympics: Nitesh Kumar Bags India's 2nd Gold In Badminton

India’s Nitesh Kumar secured a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics on Monday, defeating Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell. Nitesh, who discovered his passion for badminton at IIT-Mandi, added a second gold to India’s medal tally following shooter Avani Lekhra’s victory in the women's 10m air rifle final.
In a closely contested match, Nitesh emerged victorious with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win over Bethell. The first set saw both players locked in a tight battle, with Bethell holding a slender lead at 4-5 and maintaining an 11-13 advantage midway through. However, Nitesh surged ahead in the latter part of the set, clinching it 21-14.
The second set was equally competitive, with Nitesh taking an early 5-4 lead. Bethell countered with in-body smashes, but Nitesh’s defensive skill kept him in front. Despite Nitesh extending his lead to 14-11, Bethell fought back to level the score at 14-14. In a late push, Bethell took the second set 18-21 after a well-placed shot right at the line.
The final set followed the same intense pattern, with Nitesh holding a narrow 11-10 lead at the halfway point. He then extended his advantage to 19-16, but Bethell rallied once again to tie the score at 19-19. At a critical moment, Nitesh leveled the score at 21-21 with a drop shot, before sealing the gold after Bethell sent the shuttle outside the court.
After his historic win, Nitesh celebrated animatedly, and the two players exchanged handshakes and jerseys. Nitesh had reached the final by defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in straight sets, 21-16, 21-12, in the semifinals.