Shooter Avani Lekhara Clinches Gold at Paris Paralympics 2024

Indian Paralympian shooter Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the Women’s 10m air rifle at the Paris Paralympics, creating history as the first Indian woman athlete to win three Paralympic medals.
The Indian para-shooter, who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win Paralympic gold in 2020, delivered a record-setting performance to claim victory on Friday.
Lekhara faced tough competition from World Record holder Iryna Shchetnik and fellow Indian Mona Agarwal. Despite the intense field, she maintained her composure to prove why she is one of the world's top para-shooters.
In Stage 1, Avani scored 103.7 points across two rounds. Her momentum picked up in the second stage, putting her back in contention alongside Agarwal, who was in third place. As the contest narrowed down to the final three, with South Korea's Yunri Lee also vying for the top spot, Lekhara held her lead.
While Mona Agarwal ultimately secured the bronze medal, the final round turned dramatic. Lekhara appeared set for silver after shooting a 9.9, with Yunri Lee pulling ahead with a 10.7-point shot. However, Avani's resilience saw her claim the gold, underscoring her dominance in the event.
About Avani Lekhara
India's celebrated Paralympic gold medalist shooter, Avani Lekhara, hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and her journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. After a life-altering road accident in 2012 left her wheelchair-bound, Avani's father played a crucial role in her recovery, encouraging her to explore sports as a form of physical and mental rehabilitation. Despite her physical limitations, Avani's indomitable spirit led her to take up archery, a sport that demands precision, focus, and discipline.
Inspired by the achievements of Abhinav Bindra, Avani transitioned to competitive shooting in 2015. Her dedication and natural talent quickly propelled her to success, as she accumulated victories at both national and international levels. She made her mark in history by setting World Records at junior & senior levels, establishing herself as a rising star in para shooting.
Avani's ambitions extend beyond sports. Despite a demanding training schedule, she is committed to her academic pursuits and was enrolled in a five-year law degree program at the University of Rajasthan. Her academic achievements highlight her multifaceted talents and determination to excel in all aspects of life.
The pinnacle of Avani's sporting career came in 2021 when she made history at the Paralympic Games, becoming the first Indian female Paralympian to win two medals—a gold and a bronze—in a single event. Her triumphs resonated across the nation, and her remarkable achievements have been recognized with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna. These honors not only celebrate her sporting success but also stand as a testament to her perseverance, courage, and ability to overcome adversity.
The major achievements of Avani Lekhara are as follows:
● Paralympics Games (2020) - Gold Medal in R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 & Bronze Medal in R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
● Asian Para Games (2022) – Gold Medal in R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1
● World Cup New Delhi (2024) - Bronze Medal in R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 & R6 – Mixed Team 50m Rifle Prone SH1 1
● Osijek World Cup (2023) – Gold Medal in R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 & Silver Medal in R10 – Mixed Team 10m Rifle Standing SH1
● Changwon World Cup (2023) – Silver Medal in R2 – Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
● Financial Assistance for Foreign Training & Competitions
● Financial Assistance for Sports Equipment
● Out of Pocket Allowance under TOPS