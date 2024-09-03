Paralympics: Sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji Bags Bronze, India's 16th Medal

Indian para sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji made history at the Paris Paralympics 2024 by securing a bronze medal in the Women's 400m T20 final at Stade de France on Tuesday. This marks only the third-ever track and field medal for India in Paralympics history. Jeevanji, the reigning world champion, clocked an impressive time of 55.82 seconds.
Jeevanji was in contention for the silver medal but was overtaken by Turkey’s Aysel Onder, who finished with a time of 55.23 seconds, having broken Jeevanji’s world record in the heats. Ukraine’s Yuliia Shuliar claimed gold, completing the race in 55.16 seconds.
Jeevanji's achievement makes her the second Indian athlete to win a Paralympic track and field medal, following Preethi Pal, who won bronze in both the women’s 100m T35 and 200m T35 events, becoming the first Indian woman to win multiple Paralympic medals in track and field.
Coming into the Paris Paralympics, Jeevanji was riding high after winning gold at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, where she set a world record of 55.07 seconds. Prior to that, she also secured gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, with a finishing time of 56.69 seconds.