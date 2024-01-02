WFI Ad-hoc Panel Announces National Coaching Camps Before Olympic Qualifiers

The ad hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced on Monday that it would be organizing the national coaching camp for senior wrestlers in preparation for the upcoming Asian Olympics qualifying and World qualifying tournament.
Additionally, the committee has arranged the Senior National Championships for wrestling.
In a press release, the ad hoc committee announced the decision. The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will organize the senior National Championships in Jaipur from February 2 to 5.
The tournament will feature contests in senior freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's divisions, offering a complete stage for wrestlers to display their skills.
Following the Senior National Championships, the National Coaching Camp (NCC) will take place.
The men's wrestling camp, which includes Greco-Roman and freestyle, is scheduled to take place at SAI NRC Sonepat, while the women's camp will be held at SAI NSNIS Patiala. The NCC will choose medalist wrestlers from 30 weight divisions in the senior freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's categories of the Senior National Championships.
The training program is set to commence on February 9, 2024, and will continue until the 2024 Paris Olympics. The main emphasis of the NCC will be on intensive preparation for the upcoming Olympic qualification competitions.
The upcoming qualifying events comprise the 2024 Asian Qualification Tournament, slated for April 19-21 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and the 2024 World Qualification Tournament, scheduled for May 9-12, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Moreover, the NCC will ready competitors for the Senior Asian Championships, scheduled to occur in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 11-16, 2024.
The Union Sports Ministry had earlier suspended the top wrestling body in the country, as well as all of its employees.
After making its decision, the Ministry directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to establish a temporary committee to oversee the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).