Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker Eyes Historic Third Medal in 25m Pistol Event

In archery, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will compete in the Women's Individual 1/8 event at 1:52 and 2:05 PM IST, respectively. If they progress, they will move on to the quarterfinals at 4:30 PM IST, with the possibility of competing in the semifinals at 5:22 PM IST and the final at 6:16 PM IST. A bronze medal match is also scheduled for 6:03 PM IST, should they need it.