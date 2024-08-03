Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker Eyes Historic Third Medal in 25m Pistol Event

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker is on the verge of a historic achievement as she prepares for the final of the 25m pistol event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. Bhaker, who has already secured two bronze medals in these Games, is aiming to add a third to her tally.
In the women's 25m pistol qualification, Bhaker emerged as India's top performer, finishing the precision stage with a remarkable score of 590-24x, placing her second overall. This performance underscores Bhaker's consistent shooting prowess, making her a strong contender for yet another medal. Meanwhile, fellow Indian shooter Esha Singh finished 18th with a score of 581 points.
The final of the 25m pistol event is scheduled for Saturday at 1 PM IST, where Bhaker will compete for her chance to make history.
Other Indian athletes will also be in action today. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Raiza Dhillon will participate in the Skeet Men's and Women's Qualification rounds starting at 12:30 PM IST. If Naruka qualifies, his final will be held at 7 PM IST.
In archery, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will compete in the Women's Individual 1/8 event at 1:52 and 2:05 PM IST, respectively. If they progress, they will move on to the quarterfinals at 4:30 PM IST, with the possibility of competing in the semifinals at 5:22 PM IST and the final at 6:16 PM IST. A bronze medal match is also scheduled for 6:03 PM IST, should they need it.
Golfer Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will continue their campaigns in Round 3 of the Men's Individual Stroke Play starting at 12:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, sailor Vishnu Saravanan will compete in races 5 and 6 of the Men's Dinghy ILCA 7, and Nethra Kumanan will participate in races 4, 5, and 6 of the Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 category at 5:55 PM IST.
Lastly, in boxing, Nishan Dev will face Mexico's Marco Verde in the quarterfinals of the Men's Welterweight 71 Kg category.