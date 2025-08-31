Parthib Gogoi Gets National Call-Up for AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Assam’s very own Parthib Sundar Gogoi has taken another giant leap in his burgeoning football career, earning a coveted call-up to India’s squad for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held in Doha, Qatar.

At just 22, the Northeast United FC forward has become the face of Assam’s rising football dreams, carrying the hopes of a region that has long craved a consistent presence on the national stage. His selection marks a proud moment not just for Guwahati, but for the entire Northeast football fraternity.

Parthib’s rise has been far from accidental. The youngster was instrumental in NorthEast United FC’s historic run to the Durand Cup final, scoring two crucial goals in six appearances. His pace, flair, and confidence in front of goal have made him one of the most exciting prospects in the Indian Super League, and now, his talent has been rewarded with the national call-up.

The India U-23 squad, led by head coach Naushad Moosa, will compete in Group H of the qualifiers, facing Bahrain (September 3), hosts Qatar (September 6), and Brunei Darussalam (September 9). Only the group winners and four best runners-up across 11 groups will book a place in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, making every game crucial.

Moosa stressed the importance of starting strong: “The key is to take it one match at a time. The first game against Bahrain will be very important because it will help us understand where we currently stand. Getting those three points will be crucial,” he told AIFF.

He added, “We must play good football, that’s the key. If we play well, the results will follow. Another focus will be to avoid conceding goals and stay focussed.”

Earlier this month, the Blue Colts played two closed-door friendlies against Iraq U-23 in Malaysia, losing 1-2 and 1-3, but Moosa insisted the matches were valuable: “Playing against Iraq was the best thing to happen for the team. They are one of the top sides, and even though we lost, the way we played was encouraging. The boys showed character and belief in their abilities.”

For Parthib Gogoi, this is more than just another selection—it is a validation of his grit and consistency. With Assam’s Barsapara Stadium already emerging as one of Indian football’s new nerve centres, Parthib’s rise adds emotional weight to the region’s growing presence in the national football story.

The India U-23 team landed in Doha on August 30 and immediately began training, with the focus firmly on Bahrain, their opening clash. While the tournament will test the resilience of a young squad, the spotlight will inevitably fall on Gogoi—whose combination of raw talent and Northeast firepower could prove decisive.

For Assam and Northeast India, Parthib Gogoi’s journey from Guwahati grounds to the AFC U-23 stage is not just about football—it is about aspiration, identity, and proof that the region’s footballers can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in Asia.