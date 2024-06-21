Pat Cummins Scripts History With T20 WC Hat-Trick To Join Elite List

Star pacer Pat Cummins made history on Thursday in Antigua by becoming the second Australian player and seventh overall to achieve a hat-trick in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match. Cummins reached this milestone during the match against Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Cummins' hat-trick began with two wickets off the final two deliveries of his third over. He completed the feat with the opening ball of his last over by dismissing Towhid Hridoy, who was caught at short fine leg. Cummins now joins Brett Lee as the only Australian bowlers to have taken a hat-trick in a Men's T20 World Cup; Lee accomplished this against Bangladesh in 2007.
Cummins is now part of an elite group of only seven players to have taken a hat-trick in a Men's T20 World Cup. The list includes:
Brett Lee (2007)
Curtis Campher (2021)
Wanindu Hasaranga (2021)
Kagiso Rabada (2021)
Karthik Meiyappan (2022)
Josh Little (2022)
In the match, despite a resilient 41 from Najmul Hossain Shanto and a quick 40 from Towhid Hridoy, Cummins' outstanding performance helped Australia restrict Bangladesh to 140/8. Alongside Cummins' 3/29, Adam Zampa also excelled with the ball, contributing to a combined five-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell each chipped in with one wicket.
Cummins' efforts ensured that Australia started their Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2024 on a strong note, effectively containing Bangladesh's batting lineup and setting the stage for a competitive match.
Meanwhile, Cummins, who was also named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2023, received the award from Australian legend Ricky Ponting capping off a brilliant night. Rain has forced a delay in the match with the Kangaroos cruising to victory.