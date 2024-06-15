T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada Match Abandoned Due to Wet Outfield

India's focus will also be on Virat Kohli, who has struggled with form in New York after a stellar IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he scored over 700 runs at a strike rate exceeding 150. Kohli's return to form could be crucial as India prepares for the Super Eight stage in the West Indies. The team might consider including Kuldeep Yadav in the lineup, with Ravindra Jadeja, who has been underperforming with both bat and ball, being the most vulnerable to exclusion. Jadeja needs a strong performance to retain his spot.