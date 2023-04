PBKS vs. LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants visit Punjab Kings, Match 38

The 38th match of the Tata IPL this season will witness a clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants for the first time. Currently, Punjab Kings hold the sixth position on the points table of this season of IPL, while Lucknow Super Giants are positioned at the fourth spot. This season, Punjab Kings have won four out of the seven matches they played, whereas Lucknow Super Giants also won four out of their seven matches. In their previous game, Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians by a margin of 13 runs with Harpreet Singh and Sam Curran contributing 41 and 55 runs, respectively. However, Lucknow Super Giants faced a defeat by 7 runs against Gujarat Titans in their last game despite KL Rahul's 68 runs. In the history of IPL, both these teams have faced each other twice, each team winning one game. In their previous encounter this season, Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets.