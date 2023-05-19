PBKS vs RR: IPL 2023 Match 66 Details, Playing XI, Pitch Report & more

The upcoming match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 66th game of IPL 2023 holds significance for both teams. Taking place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday (May 19), this match concludes the group stage for PBKS and RR. Currently, PBKS occupies the 8th spot on the points tally with six wins out of 13 matches, while RR holds the 6th position with an equal number of wins. While PBKS' playoff chances may not be heavily affected by the result, RR has a chance to qualify if they secure a victory.

In their previous match against the Delhi Capitals, PBKS won the toss and chose to bowl. DC put up a strong total of 213 runs for the loss of two wickets, thanks to impressive performances from their top-order batsmen, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, who had a notable 94-run partnership for the first wicket. Shaw scored 54 runs off 38 deliveries, while Rilee Rossouw played a crucial role with his knock of 82 runs from just 37 balls. In response, PBKS lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan but fought hard. Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone both scored half-centuries, with Livingstone achieving his highest individual IPL score of 94 runs off 48 deliveries. Despite their efforts, PBKS fell short by 15 runs, managing only 198 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

In contrast, RR faced a humiliating defeat in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground in Jaipur. RCB batted first after winning the toss, setting a target of 171 runs for RR, with notable contributions from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who both scored half-centuries. In response, RR suffered a major collapse and was bowled out for a mere 59 runs in just 10.3 overs, with only two batsmen reaching double-digit scores.

In their IPL history, PBKS and RR have faced each other 25 times, with RR emerging victorious in 14 matches and PBKS winning 11 encounters. RR has had the upper hand in recent battles, winning three out of the last five games. However, in their most recent clash this season, PBKS emerged as the winner. Both teams will enter this crucial match with the aim of concluding the group stage on a positive note and building momentum as they head toward the playoffs.