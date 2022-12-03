Football Legend Pele Shifted to ‘End-of-Life’ Care: Reports

Football legend Pele has been shifted to the palliative care or end-of-life care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Brazil after his body was not responding to chemotherapy.

According to reports, the three-time World Cup winner with Brazil was not responding to chemotherapy in his treatment of bowel cancer. Pele won’t be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

The report stated that he has been moved to palliative care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath.

Notably, the legend was hospitalized to re-evaluate his cancer treatment last Tuesday.

The next day the hospital stated, “After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit.”