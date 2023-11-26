PKL Schedule 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Team & Telecast of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

PKL Schedule 2023: Get ready for the action-packed 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2023! Organized by Mashal Sports, the official PKL schedule for 2023 is out, promising exciting kabaddi matches. Starting on December 2, 2023, the first game between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad will kick off thrilling battles between top kabaddi teams.

Remember, the current schedule covers the league stage, and playoff details will be announced later. The league stage, full of non-stop action, wraps up on February 21, 2024. Don't miss the exciting opening weekend with kabaddi stars like Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Stay tuned with the easy-to-follow PKL 2023 schedule, providing essential details like dates, times, venues, and where to watch. Catch all the excitement on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live streaming and the Star Sports Network for live telecast. As the countdown to Pro Kabaddi League 2023 begins, get ready to witness the best in kabaddi competing for glory in one of the most awaited sports events of the year.