PM Modi, Australian PM at Gujarat Stadium for IND vs AUS Test

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese on Thursday arrived at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Albanese was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue, the largest stadium in the world.

He will watch the first hour's play between India and Australia in the company of PM Modi.

On field, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat versus India at the toss for the fourth and final Test of the series. Both the Prime Ministers were greeted with loud cheers as they did a lap of honour at the stadium prior to the match.

PM Modi had arrived at the venue earlier today and was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were also present at the felicitation.

Currently, India is leading the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards.

Yesterday, Albanese participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

"Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi's message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us", tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese.