Mann Ki Baat @ 100: 13 Iconic Locations Used For Projection Mapping

The special show, which lasted for 20-25 minutes, was woven around the theme of nation-building and was people-centric. Each location highlighted the heritage and historical value of the site and the region where it was projected. The 13 sites included Red Fort and Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, Sun Temple in Odisha, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu, Gateway of India in Mumbai, Navratnagarh Fort in Jharkhand, Ramnagar Fort in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Rang Ghar in Assam, the Residency building in Lucknow, Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat, and Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan.