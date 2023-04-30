Mann Ki Baat @ 100: 13 Iconic Locations Used For Projection Mapping

Ministry of Culture organised a series of simultaneous projection mapping shows at 13 iconic locations across India last evening to celebrate the completion of 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pioneering radio show, Mann Ki Baat. These shows featured inspirational stories of ordinary Indians, and cultural heritage, and celebrated the nation's progress.
Since its inception on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD). The show reflects the Prime Minister's "conviction and desire to have an inclusionary and people-centric approach to governance."
The special show, which lasted for 20-25 minutes, was woven around the theme of nation-building and was people-centric. Each location highlighted the heritage and historical value of the site and the region where it was projected. The 13 sites included Red Fort and Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, Sun Temple in Odisha, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu, Gateway of India in Mumbai, Navratnagarh Fort in Jharkhand, Ramnagar Fort in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Rang Ghar in Assam, the Residency building in Lucknow, Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat, and Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan.
The projection mapping shows were open to the public free of cost, and the sites featured various activities and exhibits to make the evening more memorable. Attendees could watch pre-installed episodes of Mann Ki Baat, share their ideas on a message wall, and even take pictures at a specially designed Photo Booth. The event was a true celebration of India's diversity, culture, and progress.