PM Modi Pays Tribute to Cricket Stalwart Salim Durani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last tribute to the former India cricketer Salim Durani who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88 years.
PM wrote a heartfelt message on his Twitter handle, “Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed.”
“I had the opportunity to interact with the great Salim Durani Ji on various occasions. One such occasion was in January 2004 at a programme in Jamnagar, in which a statue of the great cricketer Vinoo Mankad Ji was inaugurated. Here are some memories from the programme,” he added.
Salim Durani breathed his last today morning at his Jamnagar residence due to age-related ailments.
The cricket stalwart played 20 Tests for India and took 75 wickets with the best bowling figure of 10 for 177.
He also scored 1202 runs with the highest score of 104 against West Indies in 1962.
Durani was also seen on big screen when he worked in a Bollywood movie starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.