PM Modi Pays Tribute to Cricket Stalwart Salim Durani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last tribute to the former India cricketer Salim Durani who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88 years.

PM wrote a heartfelt message on his Twitter handle, “Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed.”