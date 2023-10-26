PM Modi To Inaugurate 37th National Games In Goa

The 37th National Games at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa's Margao will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening where he will also address athletes taking part in the games.
Taking to X, PM Modi had posted, "Today evening, I will be in Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. These games will further sportsmanship and unity, bringing together athletes from across the nation. I am confident the games will celebrate talent, hard work, and the love for sports!"
It may be noted that the National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time. The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9 with more than 10,000 athletes from across India taking part in over 43 sports across 28 venues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overlooked a host of changes in the sports culture of the country. There has been a tremendous spurt in the performance levels of athletes at the international stage.
The National Games are being held with the hindsight of identifying top performers and further enhancing the popularity of sports in the country.