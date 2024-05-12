Pratidin Time Director Leads New Era for Assam Handball Association

The Assam Handball Association has recently unveiled its new Executive Committee, poised to lead the organization for the next four years, spanning from 2024 to 2028.
Notably, Rishi Baruah, Pratidin Time Director (Business), assumes the mantle of chairman and Lakhya Konwar steps into the role of president, bringing with him a vision for the association's future.
Additionally, Asomiya Pratidin’s Biswajit Deka, joins as an executive member, while Amal Narayan Patowary takes up the mantle of general secretary, entrusted with overseeing the association's administrative functions.
Looking ahead, the Assam Handball Association has outlined a series of events aimed at promoting and advancing the sport within the state. Scheduled from October 20 to October 23, the National Beach Handball competition will feature both men's and women's categories, showcasing top talent and fostering spirited competition.
Following this, the Assam Premier Handball League is slated to kick off in November, providing a platform for local teams to showcase their skills and vie for top honors.
In addition to competitive events, the association is committed to grassroots development through training camps scheduled for July. These camps aim to identify and nurture emerging talent, laying the groundwork for future success in the sport.