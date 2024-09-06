Praveen Kumar Secures India's Historic Sixth Gold at Paris Paralympics

The silver medal was claimed by the USA’s Derek Loccident with a jump of 2.06 meters, while Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov secured the bronze with a personal best of 2.03 meters. Kumar competes in the T44 classification, which is designated for athletes with lower leg movement affected to a low or moderate degree, whereas the T64 category is for those with moderate movement impairment in one lower leg or missing one or both legs below the knee.