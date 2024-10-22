Prithvi Shaw's Fitness Woes Lead to Ranji Trophy Exclusion

In a significant setback for Prithvi Shaw's cricketing career, the talented opening batter has been excluded from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad.
While the team management has not officially disclosed the reasons behind his omission, reports suggest that Shaw's attitude toward fitness and discipline has raised eyebrows among the coaching staff.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selection committee, led by chairman Sanjay Patil and comprising Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti, has made the decision to leave Shaw out of at least one Ranji Trophy match as part of a disciplinary measure.
According to reports, Shaw's indiscipline has become a growing concern for the Maharashtra Cricket Association, prompting selectors and management to take a stand.
One of the key issues cited is Shaw's habitual tardiness to net sessions. The team management has expressed frustration over his lack of seriousness during practice, with reports indicating that he has been irregular and often appears to be overweight. In contrast, veteran players like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and captain Ajinkya Rahane have been praised for their commitment to practice.
This decision to drop Shaw was not solely that of the management and selectors; both the captain and coach reportedly supported the move. This reflects a collective effort to emphasize the importance of discipline and commitment within the squad.
Shaw made his Test debut for India against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018, but his career trajectory has taken a downturn due to off-field issues. In the two Ranji matches he has played this season, he has scored just 7 and 12 runs against Baroda, followed by 1 and a modest 39 not out against Maharashtra.
As a promising batter eager to make a return to the Indian national team, Shaw's recent performances and attitude are not aiding his cause. The time has come for him to address these concerns and work diligently to regain his position in both the Mumbai and Indian squads.