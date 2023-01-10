Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Steals The 'Shaw' With Double Ton Vs Assam

Prithvi Shaw remained unbeaten on 240 off 283 deliveries at the end of first day’s play for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

On a day when India is facing Sri Lanka in a blockbuster encounter in Guwahati’s Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium, Shaw stole the show elsewhere in the match being played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground.

Shaw’s double century came in the Ranji Trophy fifth round match that is also being played in Guwahati and began today. This was his second First Class double-century.

It took Shaw only 235 balls to reach the milestone, who has given his team a great start. At the end of Day 1’s play, Mumbai stood at 397 for the loss of two wickets. Shaw’s innings included one six and an astonishing 33 fours.

Mumbai lost batters Musheer Khan and Armaan Jaffer for scores of 42 and 27, respectively. Captain Ajinkya Rahane then joined Shaw in the middle of the pitch to set the team for a big score.