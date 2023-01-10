Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Steals The 'Shaw' With Double Ton Vs Assam

Prithvi Shaw remained unbeaten on 240 off 283 deliveries at the end of first day’s play for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati on Tuesday.
On a day when India is facing Sri Lanka in a blockbuster encounter in Guwahati’s Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium, Shaw stole the show elsewhere in the match being played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground.
Shaw’s double century came in the Ranji Trophy fifth round match that is also being played in Guwahati and began today. This was his second First Class double-century.
It took Shaw only 235 balls to reach the milestone, who has given his team a great start. At the end of Day 1’s play, Mumbai stood at 397 for the loss of two wickets. Shaw’s innings included one six and an astonishing 33 fours.
Mumbai lost batters Musheer Khan and Armaan Jaffer for scores of 42 and 27, respectively. Captain Ajinkya Rahane then joined Shaw in the middle of the pitch to set the team for a big score.
Rahane remained unbeaten on 73 off 143 balls. For Assam, Mukhtar Hussain got the only wicket in a bad day on the field for the home team.
Assam had won the toss and decided to bowl. However, from the off, Mumbai took control of the match and look in a strong position.
It may be noted that this is the inaugural first class match being played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground and the first day’s play was all about Prithvi Shaw. Earlier in his innings, he reached the century mark off only 107 deliveries even before the Lunch break.
Elsewhere in the One Day International (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli dazzled the Guwahati crowd to add another international century to his name. Guwahati became the place to witness his 73rd international and 45th ODI century.