UP Teacher Uses Drilling Machine on Student's Hand to Punish Him

In a shocking incident, a teacher at a Kanpur school punished a student allegedly by using a drilling machine on his hand as he couldn't recite a mathematical table.

The incident took place in Upper Primary School Model (Government) school in Kanpur's Prem Nagar area. The student sustained a minor injury and was given primary treatment.

The victim Shiv Kumar, a resident of Sisamau, is a student of class 5 at Vivaan Upper Primary School, Prem Nagar.

He said that the accused named Anuj had asked him to recite the table, but when he failed, he started using the drilling machine on Shiv Kumar's hand. Another student standing nearby removed the plug of the drilling machine. This injured his left hand. The student was sent home from school after getting minor treatment for his hand injury.

Alka Tripathi was the teacher in charge that day. She said that the student did not inform anyone about the matter.