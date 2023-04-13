Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans:IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Squads

Punjab Kings began their season with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, where Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Arshdeep Singh played important roles. Their next match was against the Rajasthan Royals, where the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan gave a great start, but the middle order failed to capitalize. They set a target of 198 runs, which Rajasthan struggled to chase, eventually falling 5 runs short. Shikhar Dhawan's individual effort kept them alive against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but their total of 143 was not enough to stop Hyderabad from chasing it down.

Gujarat Titans won their first match against Chennai Super Kings thanks to Shubman Gill's 68-run innings, and their second match against Delhi Capitals thanks to Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan's excellent bowling and contributions from Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, and David Miller with the bat. In their most recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders, they set a strong target of 205 runs, but Knight Riders made a remarkable comeback in the last over, with Rinku Singh hitting five consecutive sixes to win the match in dramatic fashion.