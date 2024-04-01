Quickest 50 in IPL History (2008 - 2024)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as a premier T20 cricket tournament renowned for its riveting matches. At the heart of the IPL's excitement lies the electrifying batting displays that thrill spectators and ignite stadium atmospheres. Nothing galvanizes fans more than witnessing boundaries being struck and their favorite players succeeding on the pitch.
Across its 17 seasons, the IPL has seen the participation of numerous esteemed batsmen, each leaving their mark with explosive innings featuring fifties and centuries. Among them are those who stepped in as replacements or entered the fray at the eleventh hour, yet still managed to deliver match-winning performances, including memorable centuries.
Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving it in just 13 balls on May 11, 2023, against Kolkata Knight Riders. His innings culminated in an unbeaten 98* off 47 balls.
KL Rahul, former Punjab Kings captain and current Lucknow Super Giants captain, secured the second-fastest fifty in IPL history by scoring 51 off 14 balls in 2018 against Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils).
Pat Cummins shares the position for the second-fastest fifty with KL Rahul, smashing an unbeaten 56 off 14 balls while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL.
Yusuf Pathan of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunil Narine, also of Kolkata Knight Riders, both registered fifties off 15 balls. Pathan's innings saw him score 72 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, while Narine achieved the feat in 2017 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants joined the ranks by scoring a fifty off 15 balls in the 2023 IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In IPL 2024, records were shattered during match 8 as Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis achieved a fifty in just 18 balls, only to be outdone soon after by Abhishek Sharma, who scored his fifty in just 16 balls.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal set a new record for the fastest fifty in IPL history on May 11, 2023, against Kolkata Knight Riders, achieving the milestone in just 13 balls.
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants secured the second-fastest half-century in the 16th season of the IPL.
KKR's Jason Roy and CSK's Ajinkya Rahane share third place for the second-fastest 50 of the season.
Roy's remarkable innings saw him score his second-fastest fifty (total: 59) of IPL 2023 against RCB on April 26 in just 22 balls.
Rahane and Roy both achieved their half-centuries (Total: 61) off 19 balls against CSK and Mumbai Indians respectively.
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler and Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Shardul Thakur share the next fastest fifty record in the 2023 IPL. Buttler scored his sixteenth IPL fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad off just 20 balls, while Thakur matched the feat against RCB.
CSK's Shivam Dube is also tied with Buttler and Thakur, having scored a half-century in 20 balls against KKR.
You can watch all the IPL 2024 Matches for free only at
Who hit fastest 50 in IPL history?
The KKR star hit IPL's fastest 50 then; on Friday, the opener made a whirlwind 47. In both games, he was adjudged Player-of-the-Match. Missing was the hattrick of sixes followed by a boundary but Sunil Narine did come close.
Who scored 50 runs in 14 balls in IPL?
KL Rahul, playing for PBKS, blazed through to score 50 runs in just 14 balls against DC, securing the second spot on our list
Who scored fastest 100 in IPL history?
Chris GayleThe record for the fastest century in IPL history is held by Chris Gayle, the 'Universe Boss', who achieved this feat in just 30 balls while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.