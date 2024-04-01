Quickest 50 in IPL History (2008 - 2024)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as a premier T20 cricket tournament renowned for its riveting matches. At the heart of the IPL's excitement lies the electrifying batting displays that thrill spectators and ignite stadium atmospheres. Nothing galvanizes fans more than witnessing boundaries being struck and their favorite players succeeding on the pitch.

Across its 17 seasons, the IPL has seen the participation of numerous esteemed batsmen, each leaving their mark with explosive innings featuring fifties and centuries. Among them are those who stepped in as replacements or entered the fray at the eleventh hour, yet still managed to deliver match-winning performances, including memorable centuries.

Fastest 50s in IPL History (2008 - 2024): Key Highlights

Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving it in just 13 balls on May 11, 2023, against Kolkata Knight Riders. His innings culminated in an unbeaten 98* off 47 balls.

KL Rahul, former Punjab Kings captain and current Lucknow Super Giants captain, secured the second-fastest fifty in IPL history by scoring 51 off 14 balls in 2018 against Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils).

Pat Cummins shares the position for the second-fastest fifty with KL Rahul, smashing an unbeaten 56 off 14 balls while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL.

Yusuf Pathan of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunil Narine, also of Kolkata Knight Riders, both registered fifties off 15 balls. Pathan's innings saw him score 72 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, while Narine achieved the feat in 2017 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants joined the ranks by scoring a fifty off 15 balls in the 2023 IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In IPL 2024, records were shattered during match 8 as Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis achieved a fifty in just 18 balls, only to be outdone soon after by Abhishek Sharma, who scored his fifty in just 16 balls.

IPL 2024 Fastest Fifty: Notable Feats from the Premier League Season