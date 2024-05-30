R Praggnanandhaa Defeats World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Historic Chess Win

India's teenage chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa achieved a remarkable victory over world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger on Wednesday.
Praggnanandhaa has also beaten Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games in previous matches. In the fourth round, Praggnanandhaa will compete against Nakamura.
At just 18 years of age, Praggnanandhaa displayed his mettle on Carlsen's home ground, leading the open section of the six-player tournament after this victory.
R Praggnanandhaa took his tally to 5.5 out of 9 points at the end of the third round in the Norway Chess tournament. American Grandmaster Fabio Caruana, meanwhile, took the second spot after taking three full points following his win over GM Ding Liren on Wednesday.
What made the day sweeter was that while Praggnanandhaa ended the day at the top of the open standings at Norway Chess, his sister Vaishali ended the third round at the top of the women’s standings after edging past Anna Muzychuk in the Armageddon.