Rachin Ravindra’s Maiden Century Leads New Zealand to Test Triumph Over India

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test of a three-match series, marking their first Test victory in India in 36 years. After winning the toss, India chose to bat first but was dismissed for a record-low home score of just 46 runs, with Matt Henry leading the bowling attack with impressive figures of 5/15.
New Zealand responded with a formidable total of 402, featuring Rachin Ravindra's maiden Test century of 134 runs, supported by Devon Conway's 91 and a quick 65 from Tim Southee.
India made a remarkable comeback in their second innings, scoring 462 runs. Sarfaraz Khan shone with a stellar 150, while Rishabh Pant contributed 99 in a crucial 177-run partnership. However, India's collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 54 runs.
Chasing a target of 107, New Zealand reached the goal comfortably, with Will Young remaining not out on 48 and Rachin Ravindra scoring 39. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, claiming 2/29.
The victory gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the series.
Rohit Sharma, India Captain, commented:
"We batted well in the second innings, especially after struggling in the first. A couple of guys stood up when needed, and that put us back in the game. Being 350 runs behind, we had to focus on playing each ball and building partnerships. It was a great effort not to fold under pressure. Both Sarfaraz and Pant are batting heroes. Rishabh takes risks, but they pay off—it was a mature innings from him. Sarfaraz, in just his fourth Test, showed great maturity too. I didn’t expect us to be bowled out for under 50. Full credit to New Zealand for bowling brilliantly. We’ll take the positives and move forward."
Tom Latham, New Zealand Captain, stated:
"We were considering batting first too, so it was a good toss to lose. The bowlers hit the right areas and bowled India out cheaply, which set things up for us. Rachin and Southee’s partnership with the bat was crucial for building a solid lead. Rachin was outstanding, and having Tim Southee’s experience alongside him was brilliant."
Rachin Ravindra, Player of the Match, added:
"It’s about having clarity in what needs to be done, and preparation helps. I’ve worked on playing on different surfaces. I focus on scoring when possible. The support has been amazing, and it’s great to have family backing me."
As the series progresses, both teams will be eager to make adjustments and capitalize on their strengths in the upcoming matches.