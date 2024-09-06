Rahul Dravid Returns to Rajasthan Royals as Head Coach

Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the new head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a multi-year contract, marking his first coaching role since leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Dravid, who previously played a significant role in RR’s history, will now take the reins at the franchise where he captained from 2011 to 2013 and served as a mentor in 2014.
Dravid’s return to RR comes after a highly successful tenure with the Indian national team, where he guided India to the finals of both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in 2023, and clinched the T20 World Cup earlier this year. His coaching career has been marked by significant achievements, including leading India U-19 to a World Cup title in 2018.
In his new role, Dravid will collaborate closely with Kumar Sangakkara, RR’s Director of Cricket. Sangakkara praised Dravid’s coaching prowess, highlighting his ability to nurture talent and consistently deliver high-level performances. “Rahul is one of the greatest players to have played the game, and his achievements as a coach are extraordinary,” Sangakkara said.
Dravid expressed enthusiasm about his return to the Royals, stating, “I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called ‘home’ for a number of years. After the World Cup, I feel it’s the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that.”
The Rajasthan Royals finished third in IPL 2024 and reached Qualifier 2, where they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dravid’s appointment is expected to bring renewed energy and strategic insight to the team as he prepares for the upcoming season, including decisions on player retentions and squad assembly for the IPL auction.
Dravid’s previous contributions to RR and his recent successes with the Indian team make him a pivotal figure in the Royals' quest for future triumphs. His leadership and experience are anticipated to propel the franchise to new heights in the competitive world of IPL cricket.