Rain Abandons IPL Match Between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders

In contrast, the washout effectively eliminates Gujarat Titans from playoff contention. Despite being the 2022 champions and last year's finalists, GT now stands at 11 points with only one game remaining. A favorable outcome in their last league encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on May 16 would only propel them to 13 points. However, with four teams already at 14 points or more, GT's campaign concludes without a playoff berth.