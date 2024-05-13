Rain Abandons IPL Match Between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders

Persistent rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad resulted in the abandonment of Match 63 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with not a single ball being bowled. Consequently, both teams have been awarded one point each from the washout.
While KKR had already secured their spot in the playoffs, the additional point further strengthens their position, cementing a top-two finish as they move to 19 points on the league table. Their upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati will serve as preparation for the playoff phase.
In contrast, the washout effectively eliminates Gujarat Titans from playoff contention. Despite being the 2022 champions and last year's finalists, GT now stands at 11 points with only one game remaining. A favorable outcome in their last league encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on May 16 would only propel them to 13 points. However, with four teams already at 14 points or more, GT's campaign concludes without a playoff berth.