Raja Randhir Singh Becomes First-Ever Indian to Be Elected President of OCA

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian sports, Raja Randhir Singh has been elected as the new President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), becoming the first Indian to hold this prestigious position.
This historic achievement was confirmed during the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly, which saw Singh's election in the presence of notable dignitaries, including Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and top sports leaders from all 45 Asian countries.
Singh’s unanimous election comes after he emerged as the sole candidate for the presidency earlier this year. His journey in sports administration began in 1987 when he was appointed as the Honourary Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association, a role he held until 2012.
His extensive experience includes serving as the Secretary General of the OCA from 1991 to 2015 and later as Life Vice President until 2021, before stepping in as Acting President.
This milestone marks a significant moment for Indian sports, reflecting Singh’s longstanding dedication and contributions to the field of sports administration.