Rajasthan Royals Clinch Thrilling 3-Wicket Victory Over Punjab Kings in IPL Showdown

Speaking after the match, Sam Curran, the skipper of Punjab Kings, reflected on the team's performance. He remarked, "The wicket was a little slow, but we failed to start well with the bat and didn't end well. It was a good effort from the lower order, getting to 150 was excellent. The bowling was good, we kept things tight, but unfortunately another close loss. We stuck to our plans, bowled and fielded well, and I am confident we will bounce back in the next game."