Rajasthan Royals Arrive In Guwahati Ahead Of IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals landed in Guwahati on Saturday night to prepare ahead of this year’s edition, with the franchise set to play two matches here as the home team.

Rajasthan Royals, who have an understanding with Assam Cricket Association (ACA) to promote the sport in this part of the country, will be playing two of their league matches this term at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, which was confirmed with the release of the schedule for IPL 2023.

The IPL 2023 season, which is set to kick-off later this month on March 31, will see Guwahati hosting Rajasthan Royals as the home team against two other franchises. The two Rajasthan Royals’ matches are scheduled to be played on April 5 and April 8 when they will take on Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Ahead of the start of this year’s edition of the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals team has arrived in Guwahati to begin their preparations. As per reports, they players will start their practice sessions from today itself.