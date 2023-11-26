Rajasthan Royals Retain 17 Players Including Riyan Parag Ahead of IPL Auction 2024

Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, shared thoughts on the team's strategy behind the retentions. He said, "We had a disappointing season earlier this year where we didn't truly execute as we should have, but given our performances as Runners Up in IPL 2022 where we were so close, we know that the squad we have is capable of bouncing back in our pursuit of competing for the title again. We are excited to be retaining a strong core of players who we believe have the ability to win matches for the team. As a high performance outfit, our goal is to keep refining across various aspects and we have been able to identify the areas where we need to improve considering the different combinations required to win matches during the course of an IPL season."