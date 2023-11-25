Riyan Parag High On Selectors' List: BCCI's Devajit Saikia

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Lon Saikia on Saturday said Riyan Parag's name was in consideration for a place in the national team setup and expressed hope that he will soon be playing alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other stars of the national team.
Addressing a presser at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary hoped that soon more players from Assam would be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
When questioned as to why Riyan Parag did not find a place in the ongoing T20 series against Australia after showing scintilating form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Devajit Lon Saikia said, "The selection committee did have discussions over including Riyan in the T20 squad. He is regarded very highly and we hope that he will soon find a spot in the Indian team."
Speaking further, he said, "We are also hoping that at least four or five players from Assam are there in the IPL scene in the coming future."
The press conference at the ACA Stadium was organised ahead of the upcoming T20 match between CWC 2023 finalists India and Australia. The encounter match of the five-match series was won by a young Indian line-up by two wickets in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.
The third match of the series on November 28 is set to be played in Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium. The players will be arriving a day before the match on November 27 and there will be no time for practice sessions, it was informed during the presser addressed by ACA president Taranga Gogoi, general secretary Tridip Konwar and BCCI joint secretary Devajit Lon Saikia.
On November 27, that is, Monday, the two teams will land at the Borjhar airport in Guwahati at around 5 pm in the evening. While Team India will head to the Hotel Radisson Blu, the Australian team will be hosted at Hotel Vivanta.
So far, ticket sales have touched the 25,000 mark and another 10,000 tickets are available for purchase online, the ACA informed.
"On matchday, the stadium gates will be open from 4 pm. People will be able to collect their physical copies of tickets from Nehru Stadium. We urge all cricket fans to come out and enjoy the match and support the Indian team. This time we have made arrangements for in-game entertainment. ACA has arranged for DJ, laser lights, and fireworks."
"We hope the weather will be good this time, but we cannot be sure of that. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah have been invited to watch the match. There will also be the management team of Rajasthan Royals. We will try to get more and better IPL matches this time. For that, the entire Rajasthan Royals team will be here."