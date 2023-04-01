IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the champions of the 2008 IPL, will commence their campaign in the tournament against SRH on April 2. The BCCI organized the IPL 2023 Auction to assist teams in completing their squads for the season, with England all-rounder Sam Curran being the most expensive player in the auction after being signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 18.50 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians set a new record by purchasing Cameron Green for a staggering INR 17.50 crore, making him the second most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will follow the standard "Home and Away" format, with ten teams participating in the tournament. According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the first match will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31. In this section, we'll take a look at the upcoming matches for Rajasthan Royals, also known as RR, in IPL 2023.