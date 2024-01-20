Ram Mandir Consecration: Harmanpreet Kaur Latest Cricketer To Get Invited

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was invited to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22.
After star cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur became the latest to be invited to the historic consecration ceremony.
Many Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda have been invited to the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.
The Vedic rites for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on Tuesday, a week before the primary event. Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced that the Ram temple will be accessible for public viewing from January 23.
"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he said.
Ahead of the big day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced an 11-day special ceremony leading up to the consecration of Shri Ramlala at the Ayodhya temple.
Harmanpreet participated in India's comprehensive series against Australia across all formats from December 21 to January 9. India emerged victorious in the one-off Test, but Australia dominated the ODI series with a 3-0 win and the T20I series with a 2-1 victory. However, Harmanpreet's performance with the bat suffered a significant decline during the series, as she registered a duck in the one-off Test, and scored nine, five, and three in the T20Is, and six and three in the ODIs.