Ram Mandir Consecration: Harmanpreet Kaur Latest Cricketer To Get Invited

Harmanpreet participated in India's comprehensive series against Australia across all formats from December 21 to January 9. India emerged victorious in the one-off Test, but Australia dominated the ODI series with a 3-0 win and the T20I series with a 2-1 victory. However, Harmanpreet's performance with the bat suffered a significant decline during the series, as she registered a duck in the one-off Test, and scored nine, five, and three in the T20Is, and six and three in the ODIs.