Ravindra Jadeja announced No. 1 All-rounder in Test Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja becomes the new No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Jadeja achieved this feat after his epic show at India’s recent Test home win against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

The player scored 175 not out and took a match haul of nine to help India to an innings victory over Sri Lanka.

Jadeja has regained the all-rounder position from West Indies' Jason Holder who had held it since February 2021.

This is the second time Jadeja has reached the summit of the Test all-rounder rankings. He was No. 1 for a week in August 2017.

Jadeja also moved up three places to No. 17 on the bowling rankings and from 54th to 37th on the batting table.

Jadeja strung together a century stand with R Ashwin, before India eventually declared on 574 for 8.

Virat Kohli, who scored 45 in what was his 100th Test, moved up two spots on the batting rankings, to No. 5. Rishabh Pant, who hit a dizzying 96 off 97, moved up one spot to break into the top 10.

