Ravindra Jadeja Announces T20I Retirement After T20 World Cup Triumph

Following India's triumphant win in the T20 World Cup 2024, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. Jadeja confirmed his decision via social media, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo with the World Cup trophy from the dressing room after India's victory over South Africa at Kensington Oval, Barbados.
“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” Jadeja’s post read.
The spin-bowling all-rounder, who made his debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy in February 2009, accumulated 515 runs and claimed 54 wickets across 74 T20I matches. His standout performances include a crucial 46 off 29 balls against England in 2022 and figures of 3/15 against Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Jadeja, known for his exceptional fielding skills, played a pivotal role in six T20 World Cup campaigns, culminating in India's first men’s T20 World Cup victory in 17 years.
With the emergence of Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya as key all-rounders, Jadeja will now focus on making an impact in ODI and Test formats, bidding farewell to T20 Internationals on a high note.