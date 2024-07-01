RCB Appoints Dinesh Karthik as New Batting Coach and Mentor

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been appointed as the new Batting Coach and Mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the team announced on Monday.
Karthik, who previously played for RCB in 2015 and 2016, amassed 326 runs in 15 matches during the 2024 season, boasting a striking 187.36 strike rate. Beyond his runs, his impact on and off the field has been widely acknowledged.
RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, expressed enthusiasm about Karthik's appointment, highlighting his thrilling playing style and predicting a seamless transition to coaching. "DK is an excellent addition to our coaching group," Bobat stated. "His longevity and track record as a player speak volumes about his skill and dedication. I'm confident he will bring the same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter."
A veteran of over two decades in international cricket, Karthik made his ODI debut for India at the age of 19 in 2004. He played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20 Internationals for India, as well as featuring in 257 IPL matches, scoring a total of 4842 runs, including 22 fifties.
Reflecting on his new role, Karthik expressed excitement about coaching at a professional level, citing his passion for mentoring and the strategic development of players. "I believe cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure," he remarked. "I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them refine their techniques and develop keen match awareness to excel under pressure."
Karthik's distinctive batting style and composed demeanor on the field have made him a favorite among fans. His appointment underscores RCB's commitment to nurturing young Indian talent, complementing Head Coach Andy Flower's coaching philosophy.