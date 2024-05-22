RCB Halts Practice and Press Meet Following Terror Threats to Virat Kohli

Ahead of the IPL 2024 Eliminator clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), a recent report revealed that RCB had to forego their sole practice session due to security concerns surrounding Virat Kohli. The team was scheduled to practice at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad, but the session was canceled amidst security apprehensions.
The franchise even abstained from holding a pre-match press conference due to the same reason, leaving many puzzled by the unprecedented turn of events.
Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika quoted, the Gujarat Police indicated that Virat Kohli's security was the primary factor behind the cancellation of the practice session and press conference. Additionally, four individuals were reportedly arrested in Ahmedabad on suspicion of terrorist activities, further exacerbating the security situation.
Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer, emphasized the significance of Kohli's security, referring to him as a national asset. Consequently, RCB opted to err on the side of caution, notifying authorities of their decision to cancel all commitments for the day. In contrast, Rajasthan Royals proceeded with their scheduled practice.
Security around RCB's team hotel was tightened, with even IPL-accredited individuals reportedly denied access. Conversely, a 'green corridor' was established for Rajasthan Royals' safe passage to the training ground. Notably, players like R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag opted to skip practice, while skipper Sanju Samson arrived late.
With the Eliminator match looming, stringent security measures are anticipated for the encounter between RCB and RR.