RCB vs LSG: IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Squads

After facing a humiliating defeat in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to bounce back as they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10. The Super Giants have had a decent start to the season, having won two out of their three fixtures. However, defeating the Faf du Plessis-led side in their home ground may prove to be a daunting task for the visitors.

RCB's batting unit failed to deliver in their last match, except for David Willey. The bowlers, too, looked pale. Hence, there is a lot of room for improvement for RCB. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be coming into this match with a lot of confidence, especially after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match.

KL Rahul's form is a concern for the visitors, but he has always proved his class against RCB. Moreover, Mark Wood is expected to make his return to the playing XI, which will bolster their bowling attack. With Quinton de Kock also returning after his international commitments, Lucknow Super Giants will have a formidable opening pair. Kyle Mayers, who has been in good form, is expected to bat at the number three slot.

RCB, on the other hand, will be banking on their star players, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, to give them a good start with the bat. The team will also be looking for more contributions from their middle-order batsmen. The bowling unit, which looked average in the last match, will need to step up and support David Willey.

Both teams have played well in the tournament so far, and it promises to be an exciting encounter. With a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium expected to witness this match, it is sure to be a thrilling contest between the two sides.