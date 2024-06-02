Real Madrid Clinches Record-Extending 15th UEFA Champions League Title

Real Madrid turned the tables in the second half to secure their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. emerged as the stars for Los Blancos, sealing the win in the final held at Wembley.
The match began with the Dortmund supporters, known as the "Yellow Wall," creating a vibrant atmosphere. Dortmund dominated the first half, putting Real Madrid under significant pressure. Their first chance came in the 6th minute with a corner, but Madrid's defense held firm.
In the 12th minute, Fede Valverde had Madrid's first attempt, a wild shot that sailed over. Dortmund's Julian Brandt missed a golden opportunity soon after, sending his shot wide. Karim Adeyemi also missed a clear chance, failing to score after rounding Thibaut Courtois.
Dortmund's pressure continued as Niclas Fullkrug hit the post in the 23rd minute. Courtois was kept busy with shots from Adeyemi and Marcel Sabitzer, but Madrid's defense managed to keep the game goalless at halftime.
Dortmund continued to press early in the second half, but Real Madrid began to find their rhythm. Vinicius Jr. won a free kick, which Toni Kroos took, but Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a fine save.
Madrid started to create more chances, with Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. testing Kobel. The breakthrough came in the 74th minute when Carvajal headed in a corner from Kroos, giving Real Madrid the lead.
Dortmund tried to respond, but Real Madrid's defense remained resolute. In the 83rd minute, a mistake from Dortmund's Ian Maatsen allowed Jude Bellingham to set up Vinicius Jr., who made no mistake in doubling Madrid's lead.
Dortmund thought they had pulled one back in the 88th minute, but Fullkrug's goal was ruled out for offside. Real Madrid's defense held strong, and they secured the 2-0 victory, sparking celebrations among their fans.
This victory marked Toni Kroos's 6th Champions League title, and Carlo Ancelotti's 5th as a manager, further solidifying Real Madrid's legacy in European football. Despite being outplayed for much of the match, Real Madrid's experience and clinical finishing made the difference, showcasing their resilience and strategic prowess.
Real Madrid was crowned kings of Europe once again, demonstrating their unmatched pedigree in the Champions League with a record-extending 15th title.