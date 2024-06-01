UCL: Real Madrid Eye No 15 Against Battle-Hardened Borussia Dortmund

Their last encounter was during the group stage match of the UCL in 2017, where Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, thanks to goals from Borja Mayoral, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lucas Vazquez. Despite significant changes in the Real Madrid squad since then, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the club has maintained its competitive edge, defying expectations following the departure of key players like Karim Benzema, Marcelo, and Sergio Ramos.