UCL: Real Madrid Eye No 15 Against Battle-Hardened Borussia Dortmund

Led by Nacho Fernandez, Real Madrid will be aiming for their 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title as they face Emre Can's Borussia Dortmund in the final showdown at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. The two teams have a history, having faced each other 10 times in the European championship, with Real Madrid clinching four victories and Dortmund securing three, while the remaining three matches ended in draws.
Their last encounter was during the group stage match of the UCL in 2017, where Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, thanks to goals from Borja Mayoral, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lucas Vazquez. Despite significant changes in the Real Madrid squad since then, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the club has maintained its competitive edge, defying expectations following the departure of key players like Karim Benzema, Marcelo, and Sergio Ramos.
Real Madrid's journey to the final was met with skepticism, particularly in the knockout stages of the tournament. However, they proved their mettle by overcoming formidable opponents. In the quarter-finals, they faced Manchester City, ultimately securing their spot in the final after a thrilling penalty shootout victory. In the semi-finals, they faced Bayern Munich, with Joselu's decisive goal propelling them to the ultimate showdown.
Currently in red-hot form, Real Madrid enters the final unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. With players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Joselu leading the attack, the team boasts a formidable forward line. Meanwhile, stalwarts like Toni Kroos, who played his last La Liga game for Real Madrid, and defenders Rudiger and Nacho have provided solidity at the back.
On the other hand, Dortmund, despite losing one match in their last five games, are also in good form, coming off a convincing 4-0 victory against SV Darmstadt in their final Bundesliga match of the season. With Marco Reus bidding farewell to the club after 12 years, Dortmund will be looking to end the season on a high note.
As the stage is set for a high-voltage encounter, both teams will be eager to secure victory in what promises to be an electrifying final. While Real Madrid may have the initial advantage, the outcome of the match remains unpredictable, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event.