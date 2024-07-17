Real Madrid Unveils Kylian Mbappe As Newest Galactico

He thanked club president Florentino Perez and all those who facilitated his move, emphasizing his commitment to giving his all for the club. "It has been an incredible day for me. Since I was a child, I had only one dream, and that was to be here. It means a lot to me to be here. Thanks to the Real fans who have been showering me with love for years. I have another dream now, and that is to live up to the history of this club, the best in the world. I am going to give my all for this club," Mbappe added, concluding with a rousing "Uno, dos, tres: Hala Madrid!"