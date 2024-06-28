Record-Breaking India Women Run Riot In One-Off Test Vs South Africa

India’s opening pair, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, set a new record with a 292-run partnership, giving the hosts a dominant position on Day 1 of the one-off Test against South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
Shafali and Smriti took charge with the bat after India won the toss, decimating the South African bowlers to form the highest opening run partnership in women's Test cricket.
By the end of the first day, India had amassed a formidable total of 525, the highest total in a single-day's play in Women's Test cricket, losing four wickets. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten, scoring 42 (76 balls) and 43 (33 balls) respectively.
India lost two wickets in the final session in Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. Shafali's stellar innings ended after she scored a remarkable double century. Her dream run was cut short when she was run out attempting a quick single, despite a desperate dive. Shafali’s innings of 205 off 197 balls included 23 fours and eight sixes.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who seemed set for a substantial innings, was dismissed for 55 runs off 94 balls. She fell to a risky shot off Delmi Tucker’s bowling.
Earlier in the day, India maintained their commanding position despite losing two key wickets in the second session. Smriti Mandhana’s innings ended in heartbreak as she was dismissed for 149, caught at slip off a tossed-up delivery by Delmi Tucker. Shortly after, Shubha Satheesh was caught behind off right-arm seamer Nadine de Klerk, after an aggressive attempt to go after the bowler.
The match began with openers Shafali and Smriti starting cautiously but steadily gaining confidence. As the day progressed, they batted more freely, punishing loose balls and maintaining concentration in the hot and humid conditions. Mandhana reached her half-century first, followed by Shafali. The South African bowling attack appeared ineffective and struggled to find form throughout the day.
India’s impressive start and record-breaking partnership have set a high bar, putting them in a strong position as the match progresses.