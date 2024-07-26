Sports

Cricket holds an unparalleled pedestal of adoration in the Indian subcontinent, where its players, known as cricketers, are revered both on and off the field. This sport is not only the most beloved in Southeast Asia but also the most lucrative, surpassing even events like the Superbowl in terms of revenue and fan engagement. Major tournaments such as the ODI World Cup attract billions of fans globally, igniting fervent enthusiasm among cricket aficionados.

 The immense popularity of cricket generates substantial revenue through ticket sales, sponsorships, and advertising, solidifying its status as the ultimate sporting spectacle in the region.

Here are the list of Richest Indian Cricketers

1. Sachin Tendulkar

  • Greatest cricketer ever, highest run-scorer in all formats, only player to score 100 international centuries

  •  Net worth: $150 million

2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

  • Captain Cool, led India to victories in ICC World Twenty20 (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions Trophy (2013)

  •  Net worth: $110 million

3. Virat Kohli

  • Chase Master, fastest to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in ODIs, most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with over 178 million followers

  • Net worth: $93 million

4. Sourav Ganguly

  •  Dada, former Indian captain, transformed the Indian team into a competitive force, involved in cricket administration

  •  Net worth: $50 million

5. Virender Sehwag

  •    Viru, aggressive opening batsman, holds numerous records, active as a commentator and mentor

  •     Net worth: $45 million

6. Yuvraj Singh

  • Yuvi, all-rounder, Player of the Tournament in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, overcame health issues to make a successful comeback before retiring in 2019

  • Net worth: $35 million

7. Suresh Raina

  •  Former left-handed batsman known for aggressive play, key player in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team

  •  Net worth: $25 million

8. Rahul Dravid

  • The Great Wall of India, known for solid technique and endurance at the crease, considered one of the best batsmen in cricket history

  •  Net worth: $23 million

9. Rohit Sharma

  • The Hitman, current Indian team captain, only player to score three double centuries in ODIs, known for aggressive batting and big scores

  • Net worth: $24 million

10. Gautam Gambhir

  •  Former cricketer with a solid batting technique, key player in India’s victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup

  •  Net worth: $23 million

