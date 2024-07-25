The Hundred Women 2024: Teams, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming Channel

The fourth edition of The Hundred, a dynamic format introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), kicks off today (July 23), featuring both men's and women's teams. As the defending champions, Southern Brave aims to retain their title amid fierce competition from the other seven teams in the 26-match tournament spanning the next 26 days.

Among the participants are three notable Indian women cricketers—Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh—who, despite currently playing in the Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, will join The Hundred in its second week.

Smriti Mandhana will bolster Southern Brave, Deepti Sharma will bring her all-round prowess to London Spirit, and Richa Ghosh will add her skills as a wicketkeeper-batter to Birmingham Phoenix. Last season's runners-up, Northern Superchargers, are determined to overcome their previous setback and clinch the trophy this time around.

Squads for The Hundred 2024 Women's Tournament

London Spirit 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players: Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Erin Burns (temporary replacement for Deepti until July 31), Georgia Redmayne

Domestic Players: Heather Knight, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Sophie Munro, Hannah Jones, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson

Welsh Fire 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players: Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Jess Jonassen

Domestic Players: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack

Birmingham Phoenix 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players: Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates (temporary replacement for Richa until July 31), Ellyse Perry

Domestic Players: Amy Jones, Katie Levick, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Fran Wilson, Alice Macleod

Trent Rockets 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players : Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham

Domestic Players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Bryony Smith, Katie George, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith

Southern Brave 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players: Smriti Mandhana, Charli Knott (temporary replacement for Mandhana until July 30), Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle

Domestic Players: Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones

Oval Invincibles 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players: Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Harris (temporary replacement for Athapaththu until July 28), Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Domestic Players: Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr

Northern Superchargers 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players : Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham

Domestic Players: Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner

Manchester Originals 2024 Women's Squad

Overseas Players: Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Laura Wolvaardt

Domestic Players: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Bethan Ellis, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Dani Gregory, Alice Monaghan

Live Streaming and Telecast

Catch all the live action of The Hundred on the Sony Sports Network on television. Additionally, SONY LIV will provide live streaming of all matches, and Fancode will also offer live coverage.

Venues for The Hundred 2024 Women's Matches

Birmingham Phoenix: Edgbaston, Birmingham

London Spirit: Lord's, London

Manchester Originals: Old Trafford, Manchester

Northern Superchargers: Headingley, Leeds

Oval Invincibles: The Oval, London

Southern Brave: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Trent Rockets: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Welsh Fire: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

The Hundred Women’s 2024 Fixtures