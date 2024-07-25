The Hundred Women 2024: Teams, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming Channel

The fourth edition of The Hundred, a dynamic format introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), kicks off today (July 23), featuring both men's and women's teams. As the defending champions, Southern Brave aims to retain their title amid fierce competition from the other seven teams in the 26-match tournament spanning the next 26 days.
Among the participants are three notable Indian women cricketers—Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh—who, despite currently playing in the Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, will join The Hundred in its second week.
Smriti Mandhana will bolster Southern Brave, Deepti Sharma will bring her all-round prowess to London Spirit, and Richa Ghosh will add her skills as a wicketkeeper-batter to Birmingham Phoenix. Last season's runners-up, Northern Superchargers, are determined to overcome their previous setback and clinch the trophy this time around.
Overseas Players: Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Erin Burns (temporary replacement for Deepti until July 31), Georgia Redmayne
Domestic Players: Heather Knight, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Sophie Munro, Hannah Jones, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Overseas Players: Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Jess Jonassen
Domestic Players: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Overseas Players: Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates (temporary replacement for Richa until July 31), Ellyse Perry
Domestic Players: Amy Jones, Katie Levick, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Fran Wilson, Alice Macleod
Overseas Players: Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham
Domestic Players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Bryony Smith, Katie George, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith
Overseas Players: Smriti Mandhana, Charli Knott (temporary replacement for Mandhana until July 30), Chloe Tryon, Lauren Cheatle
Domestic Players: Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones
Overseas Players: Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Harris (temporary replacement for Athapaththu until July 28), Marizanne Kapp, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Domestic Players: Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr
Overseas Players: Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham
Domestic Players: Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner
Overseas Players: Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Laura Wolvaardt
Domestic Players: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Bethan Ellis, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Dani Gregory, Alice Monaghan
Catch all the live action of The Hundred on the Sony Sports Network on television. Additionally, SONY LIV will provide live streaming of all matches, and Fancode will also offer live coverage.
Birmingham Phoenix: Edgbaston, Birmingham
London Spirit: Lord's, London
Manchester Originals: Old Trafford, Manchester
Northern Superchargers: Headingley, Leeds
Oval Invincibles: The Oval, London
Southern Brave: Rose Bowl, Southampton
Trent Rockets: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Welsh Fire: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff